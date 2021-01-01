Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Wichita, KS for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Wichita, KS on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Michael PendaPro
Wichita, KS
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- vector graphics
Mike Gangwere
Wichita, KS
About Mike Gangwere
Drummer, spice lover, and Senior Art Director at Dreamstage
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Jajo
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- branding
- illustration
- typography
Rikki JanaePro
Wichita, Kansas • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Brand Creative @ Paddl Co.
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
No
Associates of Arts
2017
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- illustration
- logo design
Andrew Stephens
Wichita, KS
About Andrew Stephens
Creative Director at BalancedComp. Formerly Art Director at Jajo.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ BalancedComp
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Wichita State University
BFA
2008
Skills
- advertising
- album art
- art direction
- branding
- digital strategy
- illustration
- logo
- web design