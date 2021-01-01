Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Voronezh

Viewing 11 out of 49 freelance brand & graphic designers in Voronezh available for hire

  • Zhenya Artemjev

    Zhenya Artemjev

    Voronezh, Russia

    Friendship Nikita Gruzovik graphic design friends druzhba nikita gruzovik print design t-shirt japanese cute kawaii illustration
    4000 followers dribbble basketball japanese comic comic art comics typography lettering kawaii type illustration follower followers 4000
    Its nice outside fun character japanese cat lawn grass butterfly ant nature male cute kawaii doodle illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tamara Arkatova

    Tamara Arkatova

    Voronezh, Russia

    Portfolio Reviews adobe fresco adobe hand lettering letters typography lettering adoberesidency
    Everything's so literal lettering artist hand lettering handtype sticker typography cyrillic type lettering
    Play Nice lettering art type design hand lettering typography type lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • qqrlck

    qqrlck

    Russia, Voronezh

    Harry Hole sticker design art cartoon character illustration character design cartoon character adobe photoshop
    Little Journey art cartoon character illustration character design cartoon character adobe photoshop
    Sky Goddes art cartoon character vector illustration character design cartoon character adobe photoshop
    • Illustration
  • jml.digital

    jml.digital

    Voronezh, Russia

    web site for the suna bath production company design web website
    logo for automobile parts company logodesign illustration branding logo design brending letters logo mark
    site for k2-9b.com design web webflow webdesig
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Kirill_Drozhzhin

    Kirill_Drozhzhin

    Voronezh, Russia

    Exercise illustration photoshop flat logo icon design
    Exercise illustration photoshop flat logo icon design
    Exercise illustration photoshop flat logo icon design
    • Illustration
  • Bogdan Ponomarev

    Bogdan Ponomarev

    Voronezh, Russia

    Pink Gorilla drawsbusters-puzzle-2021 scream cartoon gorilla animal emotion art vector illustration bpcncmarev bogdan ponomarev
    Jason and his sweetheart dribbbleweeklywarmup inflate sweetheart jason cartoonart cartoonstyle animation framebyframe hellowmonsters collaboration halloween illustration flat bpcncmarev bogdan ponomarev
    Kettle corn adobe illustrator inflate collaboration harvest autumn vector art illustration bpcncmarev bogdan ponomarev
    • Illustration
  • Margarita Fatakhova

    Margarita Fatakhova

    Voronezh, Russia

    Party party pig design character design vector illustration art
    Mouse cozy tea mouse design character design vector illustration art
    Surprise egg chicken character design vector illustration art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alex Luganskiy

    Alex Luganskiy

    Russia, Voronezh

    Bookmaker home page UI elements ui design betting grid typography dribbble illustration ui ux user elements ux uidesign ui app ux design ui
    Uxinity - online platform for designers visual design platform design kits rocket hero banner hero image ux illustration card grid ui ux user dribbble uidesign ui app ux design ui
    UI components for the landing page design typography card illustration ui ux user web ux dribbble uidesign ui app ux design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Elena Sharapova

    Elena Sharapova

    Voronezh, Russia

    Spring garden dandelions field blooming tree flowers garden springtime spring digital illustration illustration drawing digital art art adobe photoshop
    Summer garden water green flowers relax evening garden trees summer digital illustration illustration drawing digital art art adobe photoshop
    Spring park nature park warm blooming trees springtime spring digital illustration illustration drawing digital art art adobe photoshop
    • Illustration
  • Daria f0sa

    Daria f0sa

    Voronezh, Russia

    Waterfall flat illustration 2d art ecology waterfall nature art ui adobe illustrator vector design art illustration nature illustration nature
    The man with a magic book witchcraft game character characters comics character warlock vector character wizard character design characterdesign character adobe illustrator vector design art illustration
    Scary Halloween pumpkin halloween mood trees leafs branding adobe illustrator pumpkin spice coffee ghost vector design vector art vector orange blue hand drawn halloween design art illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Maria Podrezova

    Maria Podrezova

    Voronezh, Russia

    App for freelancers shop branding concept design app design ui ux upwork design freelancer freelance board jobs working careers ios mobile design mobile app
    Banking App banking app balance transaction transfers payment cards bank android illustration product ios mobile design ui ux mobile app
    Breathing App mobile apps mobile ui figma sleep calm ios meditation breathing breath inhale product design app design mobile design ux ui mobile app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

