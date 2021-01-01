Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Victoria, BC for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Victoria, BC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Miles Chic

Miles Chic

Pro

Victoria, BC $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Miles Chic

Digital designer @newton_crypto

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Newton

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Vancouver Island University

    Arts Foundation

    2009

Skills

  • branded content
  • design
  • editorial content
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
Message
David Edward Clark

David Edward Clark

Victoria, BC, Canada $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About David Edward Clark

Graphical interface designer.
Front end programmer.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Message
Ben Didier

Ben Didier

Pro

Vancouver, BC

Message

About Ben Didier

Ben Didier is an independent graphic designer and illustrator based in Vancouver, BC. Since 2006 he has specialized in branding, packaging and print projects with a focus on lettering, illustration and custom typography. Past clients include The Royal Canadian Mint, The Washington Post, Oprah Magazine, Old Spice, CBC Television and Softball Canada. From 2010–14 he worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and spent three years as the Senior Designer at CBC Music.

An avid cyclist, rain or shine, he overcompensates for a lifetime of cold Canadian winters by swimming in as many lakes and rivers as humanly possible each summer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • packaging
  • typography
Message
Emma Fanning

Emma Fanning

Victoria, BC

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Message