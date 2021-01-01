Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Vancouver, BC for hire

Ben Didier

Ben Didier

Vancouver, BC

About Ben Didier

Ben Didier is an independent graphic designer and illustrator based in Vancouver, BC. Since 2006 he has specialized in branding, packaging and print projects with a focus on lettering, illustration and custom typography. Past clients include The Royal Canadian Mint, The Washington Post, Oprah Magazine, Old Spice, CBC Television and Softball Canada. From 2010–14 he worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and spent three years as the Senior Designer at CBC Music.

An avid cyclist, rain or shine, he overcompensates for a lifetime of cold Canadian winters by swimming in as many lakes and rivers as humanly possible each summer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • packaging
  • typography
Brook Wells

Brook Wells

Vancouver, Canada $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

vancouver, bc $45 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Input Logic

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Emily Carr University of Art and Design

    Communication Design

    2018

Skills

  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • social media
  • typography
  • ui
Stanislav Kryshtal

Stanislav Kryshtal

Vancouver, Canada $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile apps design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
