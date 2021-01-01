Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Vancouver, BC for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Vancouver, BC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ben DidierPro
Vancouver, BC
About Ben Didier
Ben Didier is an independent graphic designer and illustrator based in Vancouver, BC. Since 2006 he has specialized in branding, packaging and print projects with a focus on lettering, illustration and custom typography. Past clients include The Royal Canadian Mint, The Washington Post, Oprah Magazine, Old Spice, CBC Television and Softball Canada. From 2010–14 he worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and spent three years as the Senior Designer at CBC Music.
An avid cyclist, rain or shine, he overcompensates for a lifetime of cold Canadian winters by swimming in as many lakes and rivers as humanly possible each summer.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- packaging
- typography
Brook WellsPro
Vancouver, Canada • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊Pro
vancouver, bc • $45 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Input Logic
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Emily Carr University of Art and Design
Communication Design
2018
Skills
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- social media
- typography
- ui
Stanislav KryshtalPro
Vancouver, Canada • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile apps design
- ui
- ux
- web design