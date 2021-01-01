Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Vadodara

  • Kartik Mahant

    Kartik Mahant

    Vadodara, Gujarat, India

    Mobile Wallet App designer design india wallet modern clean mobile app ui ux
    Camera for iOS & Android design icons modern clean app mobile ui ux
    Widgets profile clean productdesign ui ux widgets
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • pritesh

    pritesh

    Vadodara, India

    Fashion Industry App Design mobile design mobile application mobile app design mobile ui app design fashion ui fashion design fashion app fashion app
    Logo design branding design logo design branding agency awesome brand identity brand logo design branding logo logodesign branding
    Music UI mobile ui app design ui uiux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Prakash Ghodke 👋

    Prakash Ghodke 👋

    Baroda, India

    mymoneykarma - Home credit score designagency learning finance personal loan credit money website design web ux ui
    Athyna - Contracts designagency contract icons payroll hiring global employment remote platform hr website illustration design web ux ui
    Project - Home pinboards reminder schedule boards todo dashboard budget graph designagency project management interior design web app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rushabh Patel

    Rushabh Patel

    Vadodara, Gujarat, INDIA

    Home services mobile app design and development booking illustration ecommerce mobile uiux design uikit app template android on demand home services
    Website Landing page for Home services creative branding illustration uiux design website landing page
    Website Landing Page vector branding illustration uiux design website concept landing page design landing page website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vrajesh Parmar

    Vrajesh Parmar

    Vadodara, Gujarat, India

    Mobile Application, login and verification ux ui design verification login application mobile
    Coffee Guide App Design guide shop coffee minimal ux ui design app mobile glassmorphism
    Coffee Guide App Design coffee app shop ux application mobile minimal guide ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Dipesh Patel 🚀

    Dipesh Patel 🚀

    Vadodara, India

    90+ Responsive WordPress Templates web design branding woocommerce wordpress theme
    CRM Software backend dashboard admin template HTML product design web design illustration web apps
    Product Design Admin Dashboard Template with Web Apps web apps
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nitesh Lalwani

    Nitesh Lalwani

    Vadodara, India

    SUWO - Swansea University Wind Orchestra clear minimalist logo minimalistic minimalism creative creative logo swansea university orchestra wind music logodesign branding vector illustration minimalist logo design clean minimal
    easter clean covid19 design covid vector illustration vector art vectors vector minimalistic minimalism minimalist kawaii art kawaii kawai easter eggs easter egg easter art illustration minimal
    perseverance startup entrepreneur artwork caricature art minimalism minimalist design clean vector ui illustration minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Amyth Design

    Amyth Design

    Vadodara, India

    Iron Freaks • Logo Design training zumba crossfit fit workout lifestyle fitness gymnasium brand identity branding minimal clean creative gym logo design logo brand
    Skinologie Clinic • Logo Design logo design skincare brand clinic beautiful aesthetic beauty products design minimalistic creative clean skin beauty logo branding minimal
    Crazy Raccoon • Logo Design minimalistic identity logodesign concept white black clean minimal creative design mascot logo branding truck barbecue bbq raccoon crazy brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Mediacity Design Studio

    Mediacity Design Studio

    Anand

    Product Photography & Hoardings Designs hoardings corporate identity flyers catalogue creative banner design banners product photography photography creative agency graphic design agency ux ui logo illustrator design graphic design branding agency branding
    Flyer Design for Educational Consultant at Anand, Gujarat logo catalog design flyer design team work lets creative creative team brand consultant logo designer graphic design advertising agency design studio ux ui illustrator graphic design design agency graphic agency branding agency branding
    Logo & Corporate Identity Project Management Co. (Malaysia) graphic vector agency brand identity brand mark creative brand value ux ui stationery design logo design advertising agency corporate identity stationery logo illustrator design graphic design branding agency branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Chetan Joshi

    Chetan Joshi

    Vadodara, Gujarat, India

    Social Media (Food) creative food socialmedia
    Social Media (Product) creative product socialmedia
    Social Media (Real Estate) creative realestate socialmedia
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Hi-Lab Solution

    Hi-Lab Solution

    Anand

    Food Landing Page UI/UX Design restaurant landing branding uiuxdesignagency uiuxdesign uiux web interaction design foodbranding foodwebsite landingpage uxdesign website brandingagency ux ui food
    Beauty Services Creative Landing Page UI/UX Design customwebsite makeupapp beautyapp makeupservicewebsite beautyartistwebsite websitedesign branding landingpage uiux makeup beautyserviceswebsite services beauty interaction design website uxdesign web brandingagency ux ui
    Fashion Store Mobile App UI/UX Design graphic design app mobile brandingagency ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

