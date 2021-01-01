Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mykola Striletc
Ukraine
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- brand book
- brand identity
- icon
- logo
- logotype
- mark
- symbol
- typography
Evgeny TutovPro
Ukraine • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- calligraphy
- lettering
- logo
- script
- typography
Bohdan HarbarukPro
Lviv, Ukraine
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- design for web
- graphic design
- icon
- lettering
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo design
- logo development
- modern logo
- monogram
Konstantin Yakovlev
Kharkiv, Ukraine • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ obys
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- illustration
- logo
- web design