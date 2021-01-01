Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Toronto, ON for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Toronto, ON on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Dmitri Litvinov

Dmitri Litvinov

Toronto, ON $140 (USD) per hour

About Dmitri Litvinov

UI/UX Design / Icons / Logos / Brand Identity / Illustrations / App Design / Web Design / Webflow / Animation

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • app design
  • branding
  • icon design
  • iconography
  • icons
  • illustrations
  • illustrator
  • ios design
  • logo
  • logo design
  • responsive
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • web design
  • webflow
Janna Hagan ⚡️

Janna Hagan ⚡️

Toronto, Canada

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • ad design
  • deck design
  • email design
  • facebook ads
  • graphic design
  • instagram ads
  • landing page design
  • marketing design
  • mobile
  • presentation design
  • ui
  • web design
Kevin Moran

Kevin Moran

Toronto $95 (USD) per hour

About Kevin Moran

Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.

Work History

  • Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • custom type
  • design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • infographics
  • logomarks
  • logos
  • patterns
Jetpacks and Rollerskates

Jetpacks and Rollerskates

Toronto, ON - Kitchener, ON

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Shopify

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Treehouse

    Web Development Cert

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • character design
  • css
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
