Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Tokyo, Japan for Hire

Nob Nukui

Tokyo, Japan

About Nob Nukui

Hi I'm Nobtaka call me Nob,
Tokyo based freelance Product Designer.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • icon
  • information architects
  • ios android design
  • ui
Yunyan

Nerima,Beijing $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • maxon cinema 4d
Kendrick Pingkian

Tokyo, Japan $70 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Multimedia Designer @ Range IPI - UAE

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Education

  • School of Design and Arts - De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde

    Bachelor of Arts in Animation

    2012

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • layout and design
  • product design
  • sketch
  • typography
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Ozgu Ozden (オズギュ)

Tokyo

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Artefact Inc.

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • information architecture
  • mobile
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • デザイン
