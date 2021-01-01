Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Tehrān, Iran for hire
Ario
Tehran,Iran
About Ario
Lord of mouse clicking button in illustrator kingdom.
Available for remote and freelance work. Hit me up here or on my Instagram.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
Sina AmiriPro
Tehran, Iran • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustrate
- ui
- ui desing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- visual identity design
reyhane alaei
tehran
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- motiondesign
- ui desing
Tannaz Sadeghi
Tehran, Iran • $30 (USD) per hour
About Tannaz Sadeghi
Product Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Snapp!
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Central Tehran Branch
Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design