Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Tbilisi, Georgia for hire

Kakha KakhadzenPro
Tbilisi, Georgia
Work History
-
Art Director @ Leavingstone
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- identity creation
- labeling
- lettering
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo design
- logo development
- logo guidelines
- packaging
- typography
- typography design
George BokhuaPro
Tbilisi • $150 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Washington State University
BFA
2004
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
Luka ZarandiaPro
Tbilisi, Georgia • $20 (USD) per hour
About Luka Zarandia
Available for hire
Identity/Packaging/Typography
Work History
-
designer @ Kollektiv
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- branding and logo design
- design
- icon
- logo
- logo design
- print design
- typography
Sandro laliashvili
Tbilisi
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- custom typography
- letering
- logo
- symbol
- typeface
- typography