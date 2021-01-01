Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Tbilisi, Georgia for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Tbilisi, Georgia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Kakha Kakhadzen

Kakha Kakhadzen

Pro

Tbilisi, Georgia

Message

Work History

  • Art Director @ Leavingstone

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • identity creation
  • labeling
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logo development
  • logo guidelines
  • packaging
  • typography
  • typography design
Message
George Bokhua

George Bokhua

Pro

Tbilisi $150 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Washington State University

    BFA

    2004

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
Message
Luka Zarandia

Luka Zarandia

Pro

Tbilisi, Georgia $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Luka Zarandia

Available for hire
Identity/Packaging/Typography

Work History

  • designer @ Kollektiv

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • design
  • icon
  • logo
  • logo design
  • print design
  • typography
Message
Sandro laliashvili

Sandro laliashvili

Tbilisi

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • custom typography
  • letering
  • logo
  • symbol
  • typeface
  • typography
Message