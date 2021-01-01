Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Sylhet, Bangladesh for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Sylhet, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Shekh Al Raihan ✪

Shekh Al Raihan ✪

Pro

Sylhet, Bangladesh $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • booking
  • design systems
  • landing page design
  • mobile
  • travel app
  • website redesign
Message
Shah Alam

Shah Alam

Pro

Sylhet, Bangladesh $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Axilweb

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Royal University of Dhaka

    BBA

    2018

Skills

  • App
  • Web
  • product design
  • ui
  • uiuxdesign
  • user research
  • ux
  • web application
Message
SabbirMc

SabbirMc

Pro

Sylhet, Bangladesh $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About SabbirMc

UX/UI Designer

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ https://wpdeveloper.net

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Sylhet MC College

    BBA Hon's

    2019

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web template design
Message
Shibbir Shabab

Shibbir Shabab

Pro

Sylhet, Bangladesh $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Ofspace.co @ Sylhet, Bangladesh

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Madan Mohan college

    Diploma in Computer Engineering

    2016

Skills

  • apps
  • branding
  • figma
  • graphic desigh
  • ilustrator
  • photoshop
  • theme
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
Message