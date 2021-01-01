Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Surabaya, Indonesia for hire
Satriyo Atmojo
Surabaya, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- monogram
Rudi HartonoPro
Surabaya, Indonesia • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- App Design
- Figma
- UI Design
- UX Design
- Visual Design
- adobe xd
- appdesign
- mobile interface
- ui
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design
Taqiyuddin amri
surabaya, indonesia • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ SUB 1 Studio
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- affinity
- blender 3d
- illustration
Sub1
Surabaya, Indonesia • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding and logo design
- icon
- illustration
- product design
- ui design