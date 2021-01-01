Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Stuttgart

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 118 freelance brand & graphic designers in Stuttgart available for hire

  • Daniel Rotter

    Stuttgart, Germany

    blockland #03 crypto art design no render 3d illusion gradient color blocks vector isometric nft
    XLUB 1 - 30 design minimal art collection xlub x color vector digital art nfts nft
    G-Paw design animal pet monogram typography symbol mark logo minimal lettermark branding dog paw g
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Alexander Firsov

    Stuttgart, Deutschland

    Personal F Mark logo design monogram brandmark branding letter mark f logo
    2156 webdesign typogaphy concept cyberpunk future
    Transparent business card branding plastic transparent business card logo concept brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alana Keenan

    Stuttgart, Germany

    Thank you gift card for Giftee drawing gift card thank you spring bee gif animation dog design procreate photoshop illustration
    Coworker coworker work from home desk kitty home office remote work cat illustration
    Bycatch overfishing ocean under water net fishing net porpoise turtle ray shark seaspiracy bycatch fishing fish ipad drawing procreate illustration
    • Illustration
  • Raphael Dirr

    Stuttgart

    Daily UI 020 — Location Tracker lato futura minimalistic challenge geofence running around me friends tracker location tracker location dailyui daily ui daily ui 020
    Daily UI 019 — Leader Board minimal minimalistic lato futura ranking rank profiles design system ui app interface clean mobile leaderboard leader board daily ui 019 daily ui dailyui
    Daily UI 018 — Analytics Chart design system ui app interface clean goals mobile tracking graphs chart analytics analytics chart daily ui 018 daily ui dailyui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Philine Klingel

    Stuttgart, Germany

    The Inclusive Co. – Branding smiley logo branding
    The Inclusive Co. – Brand Design smiley smile logo design logodesign design branding logo
    Vintage Logo Design branding logo vintage badge logodesign vintage logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Timo

    Stuttgart, Germany

    Space travel app prototyp ux ui mobile after effects animation minimal figma universe space dark frosted glass glassmorphism app
    Website product page high-fidelity vray maya 3d ecommerce product page website design scroll animation 3d prototype after effects minimal figma animation ux ui
    Website marketing campaign interface design bottle baseball bat joint trunk dildo cgi marketing website campaign art 3d figma ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Paula Martins

    Stuttgart, Germany

    Foody App ui design inspiration menu track order restaurant app delivery food app designer ui ux design mobile app app interface design
    Beauty eShop inspiration design interface design make up landing page beauty eshop web design website
    Transport App ios logistic tracking cargo map navigation ui design inspiration ui ux mobile app app driver app transport app truck
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Martina Galjan Matkovic

    Pforzheim, Germany

    Toy train b3d blender3d illustrator modeling blender toytrain train cute toy 3dillustration 3dmodel 3dmodeling illustration 3d
    Aries characterdesign astro zodiac aries animal ram krita character illustration
    Swimmers sunny day grainy grain photoshop swimmingpool pool summer swimmer swimming pool swimsuit design character illustrator illustration vector
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dorfjungs.

    Karlsruhe, Germany

    TECHART GTstreet R — Sportscar digital brand experience animation sound visualization sound sportscar car automotive digital brand experience brand experience storytelling
    TECHART GTstreet R — Sportscar digital brand experience sportscar car automotive digital brand experience brand experience storytelling sound visualization sound
    TECHART GTstreet R — Sportscar digital brand experience campaign page campaign micropage landing page animation digital experience automotive sportscar car storytelling brand experience
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • BRUSSOBAUM

    Stuttgart

    Christmas Card holiday party christmas
    Cel Runner video adobe wip explainer vintage city sport running violet cel animation
    City transition transition city explainer
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chaeyun Kim

    Fellbach, Germany

    COFFEE & TEA FAIR POSTER ILLUSTRATION poster branding artwork illustrator wallpaper design art illustration
    Character Concept Design novel conceptart conceptdesign character design characterdesign character
    Character concept design concept designing characterdesign character concept design concept art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

