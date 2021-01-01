Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Spokane, WA for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Spokane, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Joey Bareither

Spokane, WA $25 (USD) per hour

About Joey Bareither

I'm your huckleberry.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • George Fox University

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • merchandise
  • mural painting
  • packaging
  • photography
  • typography
Brittany

Spokane $95 (USD) per hour

About Brittany

Graphic designer, maker, artist. Owner of Maker + Made, Blacksheep Paper Co.

Work History

  • Owner — Designer @ Maker + Made

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Eastern Washington University

    BA Business Marketing

    2011

Skills

  • apparel graphics
  • branding
  • environmental design
  • identity
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • marketing strategy
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
Renae Lorentz

Spokane $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • pen and ink
Ashley Marlow

Spokane, Washington $50 (USD) per hour

About Ashley Marlow

I make stuff & things.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Two Barrels

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Spokane Falls Community College

    AAS Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • idea generation
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
