Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Spokane, WA for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Spokane, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Joey BareitherPro
Spokane, WA • $25 (USD) per hour
About Joey Bareither
I'm your huckleberry.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
George Fox University
Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- merchandise
- mural painting
- packaging
- photography
- typography
BrittanyPro
Spokane • $95 (USD) per hour
About Brittany
Graphic designer, maker, artist. Owner of Maker + Made, Blacksheep Paper Co.
Work History
-
Owner — Designer @ Maker + Made
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Eastern Washington University
BA Business Marketing
2011
Skills
- apparel graphics
- branding
- environmental design
- identity
- illustration
- lettering
- marketing strategy
- packaging
- print design
- typography
Renae Lorentz
Spokane • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- pen and ink
Ashley MarlowPro
Spokane, Washington • $50 (USD) per hour
About Ashley Marlow
I make stuff & things.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Two Barrels
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Spokane Falls Community College
AAS Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- idea generation
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design