Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire

OmniumPro
Sofia, Bulgaria • $120 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- app icon
- brand
- brand book
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- identity development
- illustration
- lettermark
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo design
- logotype
- modern logo
- print design
Ivaylo NedkovPro
Sofia / Bulgaria • $70 (USD) per hour
About Ivaylo Nedkov
Co-Founder & Creative Director at fourplus.bg
-
Up to date overview of my latest projects
in the field of visual identity & illustration.
Work History
-
co-founder & creative director @ FourPlus Studio
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
New Bulgarian University
Bachelor Degree - Visual Arts
2010
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- calligraphy
- creative direction
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- strategy
Georgi Dimitrov ErasePro
Sofia,Bulgaria
About Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Illustrator, Graffiti artist and Graphic designer.
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- calligraphy
- character design
- graffiti art
- illustration
- logo
Mila SpasovaPro
Sofia, Bulgaria • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Coventry University
Graphic Design, Bachelor's Degree
2015
Skills
- character design
- communication
- editorial illustration
- graphic design
- icondesign
- illustration
- isometric illustration
- leadership
- mobile
- product illustration
- project management
- tech
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
- web graphics