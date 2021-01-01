Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Sofia, Bulgaria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Omnium

Pro

Sofia, Bulgaria $120 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app icon
  • brand
  • brand book
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity development
  • illustration
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logotype
  • modern logo
  • print design
Ivaylo Nedkov

Pro

Sofia / Bulgaria $70 (USD) per hour

Message

About Ivaylo Nedkov

Co-Founder & Creative Director at fourplus.bg
-
Up to date overview of my latest projects
in the field of visual identity & illustration.

Work History

  • co-founder & creative director @ FourPlus Studio

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • New Bulgarian University

    Bachelor Degree - Visual Arts

    2010

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • creative direction
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • strategy
Georgi Dimitrov Erase

Pro

Sofia,Bulgaria

About Georgi Dimitrov Erase

Illustrator, Graffiti artist and Graphic designer.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • calligraphy
  • character design
  • graffiti art
  • illustration
  • logo
Mila Spasova

Pro

Sofia, Bulgaria $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Coventry University

    Graphic Design, Bachelor's Degree

    2015

Skills

  • character design
  • communication
  • editorial illustration
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • product illustration
  • project management
  • tech
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • web graphics
