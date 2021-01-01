Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Skopje, Macedonia for Hire

About Aleksandar Nofitoski ( visual identity, UI and Web design )

My work focusses on branding - visual identity design and UI ( website ) design with strong and elegant style. My process it's based on research and designing branding - visual identities and UI ( website ) design with careful art direction and make the design work. Programs: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe In design, Adobe XD with prototype. I have 7 + years of experience in the design industry in the design studio and marketing agencies. I graduated at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Skopje ( Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts and Design ) | Senior Designer | Art direction | Mentor for logo and brand identity design at Design Academy | Featured on world brand design | Packaging of the world | Brands Awesome.