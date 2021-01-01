Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Skopje, Macedonia for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Skopje, Macedonia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Filip Panov

Filip Panov

Macedonia, Skopje $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Brand Identity @ Brainstorm

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • American University Skopje

    BBA

    2012

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • brandmarks
  • corporate identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • logo design
  • minimalism
  • modern art
  • monogram
  • simplicity
  • symbol
  • visual identity
danijanev

danijanev

Pro

Skopje, Macedonia $33 (USD) per hour

About danijanev

Graphic design freelancer.
Logo and brand design specialty.
Handlettering and typography maniac.
Part-time blogger.
Minimalism appreciator.
Visual exhibitioner.

Work History

  • UX/UI and Brand Designer @ Fueloyal

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • IT Alexandria

    Adobe Certified Expert

    2007

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • lettering
  • logo
  • minimalism
  • print design
  • product design
  • typography
  • ux ui design
  • vector graphics
  • web design
  • web ui
David Ristevski

David Ristevski

Skopje, Macedonia $15 (USD) per hour

About David Ristevski

I cook design & Illustrations. Graffiti & Beer lover.
Dreads are forever!

Work History

  • Designer @ New Media

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • St. Climent st kliment Ohridski University

    Bachelor (Web Designer)

    2013

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • screen printing
  • t-shirt
  • web design
Aleksandar Nofitoski ( visual identity, UI and Web design )

Aleksandar Nofitoski ( visual identity, UI and Web design )

Skopje, Macedonia

About Aleksandar Nofitoski ( visual identity, UI and Web design )

My work focusses on branding - visual identity design and UI ( website ) design with strong and elegant style. My process it's based on research and designing branding - visual identities and UI ( website ) design with careful art direction and make the design work. Programs: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe In design, Adobe XD with prototype. I have 7 + years of experience in the design industry in the design studio and marketing agencies. I graduated at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Skopje ( Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts and Design ) | Senior Designer | Art direction | Mentor for logo and brand identity design at Design Academy | Featured on world brand design | Packaging of the world | Brands Awesome.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app design
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • logo desing
  • web design
