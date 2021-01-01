Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Sheffield, United Kingdom for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Sheffield, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jordan Jenkins

Jordan Jenkins

Pro

Wales $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • visual design
Rosie

Rosie

Pro

Leeds

About Rosie

Doing brand @metalab

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand
  • communication
  • web design
Jonny Delap

Jonny Delap

Pro

Manchester $100 (USD) per hour

About Jonny Delap

Over a decade of experience creating visual identities, logos and giving clients the means to flourish through uncompromising design solutions.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • logo
  • logo deisgn
  • visual identity design
Philippa Vernals

Philippa Vernals

Sheffield, United Kingdom $70 (USD) per hour

About Philippa Vernals

Branding, packaging & web design.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • web design
