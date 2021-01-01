Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Santiago, Chile for Hire

Felipe Mandiola

Pro

Santiago, Chile $50 (USD) per hour

About Felipe Mandiola

Logo & identity designer with +5 years of experience and +200 clients from all around the world. 🌎🚀

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • after effects
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • corporate branding
  • design
  • figma
  • gaming
  • graphic design
  • identidad
  • illustrator
  • indesign
  • logo
  • logotype
  • photoshop
  • stationery
Andrés Ávila

Santiago - Chile

About Andrés Ávila

Brand Identity Designer | Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Hector Heredia

Santiago, Chile $16 (USD) per hour

About Hector Heredia

Graphic & Motion Designer. Illustrator · Tutorial Instructor Tutpad. I'm available for hire!

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ inMarket

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • logo designs
  • motion graphics
  • openers
Tridente Studio

Santiago de Chile $75 (USD) per hour

About Tridente Studio

Publicista y diseñador gráfico! nos especializamos en Logotipos y creación de marcas!!!

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • clothing design
  • flyer design
  • ilustrador
  • logotipo
  • poster design
  • tarjetas de identidad
