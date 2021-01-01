Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Santiago, Chile for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Santiago, Chile on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Felipe MandiolaPro
Santiago, Chile • $50 (USD) per hour
About Felipe Mandiola
Logo & identity designer with +5 years of experience and +200 clients from all around the world. 🌎🚀
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- after effects
- brand identity
- branding
- corporate branding
- design
- figma
- gaming
- graphic design
- identidad
- illustrator
- indesign
- logo
- logotype
- photoshop
- stationery
Andrés Ávila
Santiago - Chile
About Andrés Ávila
Brand Identity Designer | Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
Hector Heredia
Santiago, Chile • $16 (USD) per hour
About Hector Heredia
Graphic & Motion Designer. Illustrator · Tutorial Instructor Tutpad. I'm available for hire!
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ inMarket
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- flat design
- illustration
- logo designs
- motion graphics
- openers
Tridente Studio
Santiago de Chile • $75 (USD) per hour
About Tridente Studio
Publicista y diseñador gráfico! nos especializamos en Logotipos y creación de marcas!!!
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- clothing design
- flyer design
- ilustrador
- logotipo
- poster design
- tarjetas de identidad