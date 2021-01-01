Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Santa Monica, CA for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Santa Monica, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Amber Asay

Los Angeles, CA $150 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • publications
  • typography
  • web design
Josh Warren

Pro

Los Angeles, CA $100 (USD) per hour

About Josh Warren

Design Director/ Brand Designer/ Illustrator/ Iconographer. Available for freelance work.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Avinew

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • CSU Fresno

    B.A Graphic Design

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
TRÜF

Pro

Santa Monica, CA

About TRÜF

Design, illustration & exploration from TRÜF, a brand design studio based in Los Angeles, CA.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • web design
Sara Nicely

Pro

Los Angeles $80 (USD) per hour

About Sara Nicely

Designer & Illustrator

Work History

  • Designer & Illustrator @ Self Employeed

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
  • ui
  • visual design
