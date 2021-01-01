Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Santa Monica, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Santa Monica, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Amber Asay
Los Angeles, CA • $150 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- layout
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- publications
- typography
- web design
Josh WarrenPro
Los Angeles, CA • $100 (USD) per hour
About Josh Warren
Design Director/ Brand Designer/ Illustrator/ Iconographer. Available for freelance work.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Avinew
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
CSU Fresno
B.A Graphic Design
2010
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- sketch
- typography
- ui
TRÜFPro
Santa Monica, CA
About TRÜF
Design, illustration & exploration from TRÜF, a brand design studio based in Los Angeles, CA.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- web design
Sara NicelyPro
Los Angeles • $80 (USD) per hour
About Sara Nicely
Designer & Illustrator
Work History
-
Designer & Illustrator @ Self Employeed
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- typography
- ui
- visual design