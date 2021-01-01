Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in San Jose, CA for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in San Jose, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Tony DeAngelo

Tony DeAngelo

San Jose, Ca

About Tony DeAngelo

Product Design lead @netflix. Formerly Senior Art Director at SurveyMonkey and Senior designer at Yahoo.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • design systems
  • digital marketing
  • google analytics
  • growth design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • webflow readymag
Arunas Kacinskas

Arunas Kacinskas

Worlwide $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Freelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • concept art
  • design
  • drawing
  • illustrate
  • illustration
  • map illustration
  • painting
  • sketching
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustration
Jon Howell

Jon Howell

San Francisco, CA

About Jon Howell

Brand Experience Design Lead at Robinhood. Previously helped to build brands and products at Lyft, Twitch, Microsoft, and Focus Lab. Focused on building emotive visual identities and brand experiences.

Work History

  • Visual Design Lead @ SurveyMonkey

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Florida Gulf Coast University

    B.A. in Business Marketing with Minor in Advertising

    2012

Skills

  • brand design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual identity design
Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Gleb Kuznetsov✈

San Francisco, California $320 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Design Director @ Milkinside

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Stanford business school

    MBA

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • automotive
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • voice
  • web design
