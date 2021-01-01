Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in San Jose, CA for Hire
Tony DeAngeloPro
San Jose, Ca
About Tony DeAngelo
Product Design lead @netflix. Formerly Senior Art Director at SurveyMonkey and Senior designer at Yahoo.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- design systems
- digital marketing
- google analytics
- growth design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- prototype
- sketch
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- webflow readymag
Arunas KacinskasPro
Worlwide • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Freelancer
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- concept art
- design
- drawing
- illustrate
- illustration
- map illustration
- painting
- sketching
- vector graphics
- vector illustration
Jon HowellPro
San Francisco, CA
About Jon Howell
Brand Experience Design Lead at Robinhood. Previously helped to build brands and products at Lyft, Twitch, Microsoft, and Focus Lab. Focused on building emotive visual identities and brand experiences.
Work History
-
Visual Design Lead @ SurveyMonkey
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Florida Gulf Coast University
B.A. in Business Marketing with Minor in Advertising
2012
Skills
- brand design
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- icon designer
- illustration
- logo
- product design
- ui
- visual identity design
Gleb Kuznetsov✈Pro
San Francisco, California • $320 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Design Director @ Milkinside
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Stanford business school
MBA
2019
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- automotive
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interface designer
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- voice
- web design