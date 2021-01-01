Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Salvador, Brazil for Hire
Luis Fernando Lima
Salvador, Brazil • $45 (USD) per hour
About Luis Fernando Lima
Senior Product Designer. Designing and helping to create a delightful Design System for Jusbrasil.
Work History
-
Product Designer & DesignOps @ Jusbrasil
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
UNIFACS
Bachelor
2019
Skills
- branding
- design thinking
- human centered design
- illustration
- product design
- strategy
- ui
- user research
- ux
Lucas Silva
Salvador, Brazil
About Lucas Silva
Hello, I'm UI/UX designer with
1+ years XP. Open for new friends,
colleagues and opportunities
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Mobile Farm
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- invision studio
- sketch
- ui desgin
- uxdesign
Daniel Rocha
Salvador, Brazil
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- flow structure
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile
- mobile apps design
- mobile interface
- prototype
- software design
- ui
- user research
- web design
Matheus Rocha
Salvador, Brazil
About Matheus Rocha
Illustrator | Designer
Work History
-
Art Director @ Engenho Novo
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
UFBA
Superior
2020
Skills
- architect
- art direction
- character design
- illustration
- motiondesign