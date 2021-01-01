Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Salt Lake City, UT for Hire
Nicholas D'AmicoPro
Salt Lake City, UT • $75 (USD) per hour
About Nicholas D'Amico
Branding — Ux Design
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- interaction design
- lettering
- logo
- mobile
- typography
- ux
- web design
Chase EstesPro
Salt Lake City, UT • $45 (USD) per hour
About Chase Estes
Designer and illustrator working at Pattern.
Work History
-
Sr Graphic Designer @ Pattern
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe software
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- murals
- typography
Quintin LodgePro
Salt Lake City, UT • $125 (USD) per hour
About Quintin Lodge
Designer & Founder of @non-linear. Formerly @RALLY, @Hugeinc, @SquareCapital, @Springinc +more. Past clients include Nike, Google, Visa, Spotify, Samsung, JetBlue + more.
Say hello 👋
hello at non-linear dot design
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- design
- product design
- typography
- ui
- ux
Reform CollectiveAgency
Salt Lake City, Utah • $165 (USD) per hour
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design