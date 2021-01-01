Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Dmitriy DzendoPro
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- custom logo
- emblem
- graphic design
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo creation
OlgaPro
Russia, Saint-Petersburg • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer @ Insane Growth
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Saint Petersburg State University industrial technology and design
Graphic design
2011
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- branding and logo design
- corporate brand identity
- corporate branding
- graphic design
- icondesign
- icongraphy
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- lettering
- logo
Vlad SmolkinPro
Saint-Petersburg
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- Branding
- Graphic design
- Identity
- Logo
- Logotype
- Mark
- Minimalism