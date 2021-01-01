Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Saint Louis, MO for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Saint Louis, MO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Adam Walsh
St. Louis, MO
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Scorch Agency
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
UMSL
BFA in Graphic Design
2018
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- logo design
- typography
Andrea EppyPro
Saint Louis, MO
Work History
-
Adobe Creative Resident @ Adobe
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Truman State University
BFA, Visual Communications
2014
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- design systems
- interaction design
- livestreaming
- mobile
- product design
- protoyping
- ui
- ux
- video editting
- videography
- vx
- web design
Güneş ÖzcanPro
Greater St. Louis Area • $25 (USD) per hour
About Güneş Özcan
Illustrator | Visual Designer
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Ace Sign Co.
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Hacettepe University
Bachelor's
2005
Skills
- 2d
- 3d
- UI
- adobe animate
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- flat design
- illustration
- infographic design
- isometric
- isometric illustration
- sketch
Pretend FriendsPro
St. Louis
About Pretend Friends
We’re Anna and Daniel Clark, two halves of a creative studio based out of St. Louis, Missouri; lovers of all things whimsical, colorful, and playful.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics