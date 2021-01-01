Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Sūrat, India for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Sūrat, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Hardik D

Hardik D

Surat, Gujarat, India $30 (USD) per hour

About Hardik D

UI/UX/Motion Graphics Designer

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Simform

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • GTU

    Dimploma in Computer engineering

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • email newsletters
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • web design
  • web ui
Navchitra

Navchitra

Surat, India $35 (USD) per hour

About Navchitra

I am a graphic designer who specializes in brand identity design. My idea of a perfect evening is working while having a cup of tea and listening to some music.

Work History

  • Logo Designer @ Brightscout

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Dharmsinh Desai University

    B.Tech in Computer Engineering

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • flat graphics
  • illustration graphic design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
Balvant Ahir

Balvant Ahir

Pro

Surat, India $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Gujarat Technological University

    B.E.

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • web design
Utsav Khokhanasiya

Utsav Khokhanasiya

Surat, India $12 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Aisect University

    BCA

    2017

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • appdesign
  • banner
  • freelancer
  • mobile app ui
  • print design
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • uxdesigner
