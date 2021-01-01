Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Sātkhira, Bangladesh for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Sātkhira, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Md Rasel

Md Rasel

Pro

Khulna, Bangladesh $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • photoshop illustrator
  • print design
Message
Sumon Yousuf

Sumon Yousuf

Pro

Khulna, Bangladesh $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • abstract logo design
  • branding designer
  • initial letter logo
  • letter logo designer
  • logo and branding
  • logo and branding designer
  • logo deisgn
  • modern letter logo
  • modern logo designer
  • monogram
  • professional logo design
Message
Kazal Islam

Kazal Islam

Satkhira, Bangladesh $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Kazal Islam

Hello!
I am a Logo/Brand Identity Designer. Available for freelance work with satisfaction guarantee.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • National University of Bangladesh

    Honors

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding identity
  • business card design
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • t-shirt design
Message
Murad Hossain 🔥

Murad Hossain 🔥

Pro

Satkhira, Bangladesh. $100 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Ui Designer @ ITO Digital Agency

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Kaliganj Collage

    HSC

    2014

Skills

  • dashboard design
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • ui desgin
  • uxdesign
  • web apps
  • web design
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
Message