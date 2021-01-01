Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Rzeszów, Poland for Hire
Viewing x designers available for hire
Mateusz Putylo
Poland, Rzeszow • $15 (USD) per hour
About Mateusz Putylo
Graphic Designer
Work History
-
graphic designer @ daxam
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- sketch
Krystian BiedaPro
Rzeszow, Poland • $35 (USD) per hour
About Krystian Bieda
UI Designer at Netguru
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Netguru
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- interaction design
- mobile
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
OVCHARKA INDUSTRIESPro
The 90's • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- animation
- art
- cartoon illustration
- identity and branding
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- motion animation
- motiondesign
- poster design
Mirek Nepelski
Rzeszow, Poland
About Mirek Nepelski
UI Designer @netguru
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Netguru
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Education
-
WSIZ Rzeszow
Bachelor's degree
2016
Skills
- animation
- illustration
- mobile
- ui
- web design