Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Rotterdam, Netherlands for Hire

About Marijn Hermans

Co-founder and designer at Met Studio.

Met is a design and development studio by Marijn Hermans and Thomas van der Wel, and their network of creative partners. From start to finish, you’ll be communicating directly with us, resulting in a close companionship throughout the entire process.

Every project starts with a great idea. We value that idea and aren’t afraid to add or subtract from it to create the best possible results for your company.

Met focuses on design and development with a logical approach. We’re passionate when it comes to creativity, technology, and strategic thinking. We love keeping it simple. It’s what we believe in most.