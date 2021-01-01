Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Rotterdam, Netherlands for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Richard de Ruijter

Richard de Ruijter

Rotterdam, Netherlands $85 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • lettering
  • logo
  • print design
  • stationary design
  • typography
  • web design
Message
Patswerk

Patswerk

Pro

The Hague, the Netherlands

Message

About Patswerk

We are an illustration & animation studio from the Hague, the Netherlands. We like to work closely together with brands, as long as we can use pretty colors.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • sandwich making
  • screen printing
Message
Marijn Hermans

Marijn Hermans

Pro

Rotterdam

Message

About Marijn Hermans

Co-founder and designer at Met Studio.

Met is a design and development studio by Marijn Hermans and Thomas van der Wel, and their network of creative partners. From start to finish, you’ll be communicating directly with us, resulting in a close companionship throughout the entire process.

Every project starts with a great idea. We value that idea and aren’t afraid to add or subtract from it to create the best possible results for your company.

Met focuses on design and development with a logical approach. We’re passionate when it comes to creativity, technology, and strategic thinking. We love keeping it simple. It’s what we believe in most.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • development
  • graphic design
  • strategic design
  • strategy
  • web design
Message
Paul von Excite

Paul von Excite

Pro

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • custom type
  • hand drawn
  • handlettering
  • lettering
  • lettermark
  • letters
  • logo
  • logotype
  • script
  • type design
  • typography
  • word-mark
  • wordmark
Message