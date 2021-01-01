Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Rotterdam, Netherlands for Hire
Richard de Ruijter
Rotterdam, Netherlands • $85 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- lettering
- logo
- print design
- stationary design
- typography
- web design
PatswerkPro
The Hague, the Netherlands
About Patswerk
We are an illustration & animation studio from the Hague, the Netherlands. We like to work closely together with brands, as long as we can use pretty colors.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- sandwich making
- screen printing
Marijn HermansPro
Rotterdam
About Marijn Hermans
Co-founder and designer at Met Studio.
Met is a design and development studio by Marijn Hermans and Thomas van der Wel, and their network of creative partners. From start to finish, you’ll be communicating directly with us, resulting in a close companionship throughout the entire process.
Every project starts with a great idea. We value that idea and aren’t afraid to add or subtract from it to create the best possible results for your company.
Met focuses on design and development with a logical approach. We’re passionate when it comes to creativity, technology, and strategic thinking. We love keeping it simple. It’s what we believe in most.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- design
- development
- graphic design
- strategic design
- strategy
- web design
Paul von ExcitePro
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- calligraphy
- custom type
- hand drawn
- handlettering
- lettering
- lettermark
- letters
- logo
- logotype
- script
- type design
- typography
- word-mark
- wordmark