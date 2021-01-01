Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Rostov-na-Donu, Russia for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Rostov-na-Donu, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Konstantin KolesovPro
Russia, Rostov-on-Don • $45 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- app icon
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- ios design
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
Alexey Kolpikov ✌︎Pro
Rostov-on-Don, Russian Federation • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ kolpikov studio
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Rostov State University
Magister of Chemistry
1994
Skills
- brand identity
- design systems
- figma
- graphic design
- icon
- interface designer
- ios application design
- logo
- mobile app ui
- sketch
- typography
- ui desgin
- ux
- website redesign
Yarik
Russia, Rostov on Don • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer @ yarik.pro
2007 - 2021
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Don State Technical University
highest
2002
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- logo
Maria Gerasimova
Rostov-na-Donu, Russia • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- illustration
- procreate