Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Rostov-na-Donu, Russia for Hire

Konstantin Kolesov

Russia, Rostov-on-Don $45 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • app icon
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • ios design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
Alexey Kolpikov ✌︎

Rostov-on-Don, Russian Federation $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art Director @ kolpikov studio

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Rostov State University

    Magister of Chemistry

    1994

Skills

  • brand identity
  • design systems
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • interface designer
  • ios application design
  • logo
  • mobile app ui
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui desgin
  • ux
  • website redesign
Yarik

Russia, Rostov on Don $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer @ yarik.pro

    2007 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Don State Technical University

    highest

    2002

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • logo
Maria Gerasimova

Rostov-na-Donu, Russia $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • illustration
  • procreate
