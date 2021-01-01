Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Rome, Italy for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Rome, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Beatrice Castaldo

Beatrice Castaldo

Pro

Rome, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Beatrice Castaldo

Digital Product Designer at @Fireart-d.
Love beauty, hate corners.

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Sapienza University of Rome

    Three-year's deegree

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • appdesign
  • css
  • design lead
  • html5
  • illustration
  • lead
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Message
Rhox

Rhox

Pro

Rome, Italy

Message

About Rhox

Music-Powered Graphic Design & Illustration

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • pattern design
  • print design
Message
Gaia Zuccaro

Gaia Zuccaro

Pro

Rome

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • principle
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
ApplexDesign

ApplexDesign

Roma, Italy $150 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • icondesign
  • logo creation
  • logo desing
Message