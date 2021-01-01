Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Hire
Lebassis
Brazil, Rio de Janeiro
About Lebassis
Leandro Assis - Letterer, art director and designer 🎈
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- lettering
- logo
- type design
- typography
Paula Cruz
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer @ Relâmpago
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
PUC-Rio
Master
2020
Skills
- brand illustration
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- type
- typography
- vector graphics
Bruno VasconcelosPro
Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
Work History
-
Freelancing @ Online
2014 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
SENAI CETIQT
Fashion Design
2016
Skills
- app
- app ui
- design
- design for web
- graphic
- graphic design
- layout
- mobile
- ui
- ui design
- ux
- visual design
- web
- web design
- website
- wireframe
Rodrigo Saiani
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Academic Coordinator @ Miami Ad School Brazil
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Parsons School of Design
AAS Graphic Design
2004
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- font design
- lettering
- logo
- typeface design
- typography