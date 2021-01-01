Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Lebassis

Lebassis

Brazil, Rio de Janeiro

Message

About Lebassis

Leandro Assis - Letterer, art director and designer 🎈

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • lettering
  • logo
  • type design
  • typography
Message
Paula Cruz

Paula Cruz

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Designer @ Relâmpago

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • PUC-Rio

    Master

    2020

Skills

  • brand illustration
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • type
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Message
Bruno Vasconcelos

Bruno Vasconcelos

Pro

Rio de Janeiro, Brasil

Message

Work History

  • Freelancing @ Online

    2014 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • SENAI CETIQT

    Fashion Design

    2016

Skills

  • app
  • app ui
  • design
  • design for web
  • graphic
  • graphic design
  • layout
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ui design
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web
  • web design
  • website
  • wireframe
Message
Rodrigo Saiani

Rodrigo Saiani

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Design Academic Coordinator @ Miami Ad School Brazil

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Parsons School of Design

    AAS Graphic Design

    2004

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • font design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typeface design
  • typography
Message