Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Richmond, VA

Viewing 11 out of 78 freelance brand & graphic designers in Richmond, VA available for hire

  • Matt Yow

    Matt Yow

    Richmond, VA

    👋 Census census purple pink animation data motion design identity mark brand logo
    Toggle me pink glass blue identity brand mark logo space api sdk code tags shooting star astroid meteor comet eclipse toggle
    Keymaster icon orange green rune key viking illustration identity mark brand logo board games games keymaster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Brent McCormick

    Brent McCormick

    Richmond, VA

    In progress: Social media graphics for The Wimps brand identity branding vhs retro social media graphics rva graphic design typography music richmond design
    In Progress: River City Songwriters rva identity logo branding graphic design typography music richmond design
    Pillow & Blankey Sticker branding stickers rva graphic design typography music richmond design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dan Strogiy

    Dan Strogiy

    Richmond, Virginia

    Report dashboard date selector dashboard ui web app bonfire reporting calendar popup filter tabs history selector date range calendar dashboard report
    3 Million Sold Club Pins badge design internal swag club milestone type commemorative lettering typography bonfire pins badges badge
    Gifts that Give Back css grid cards shopping holidays gift guide marketplace grid landing page gifts bonfire
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • John Maitland

    John Maitland

    Richmond, VA

    Modular Jamaica House Type poster lettering branding design richmond typography
    Home Kitchen kitchen richmond monochrome warm sketch illustration
    JG black blue typography people person truegrit procreate lettering illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jason L Day

    Jason L Day

    Manakin Sabot

    Gideon designs watermark calendar tasks groups location to do list task manager robot onboarding logo app branding typography icon illustration art ui figma design
    Swipe to Delete toast navigation bar task manager checklist to do app soft design soft ui ux design ux branding app design android mobile app app icon illustration art ui figma design
    Taskmaster App button design plus navigation bar android app designer gradient soft ui to do app checklist task manager drawer calendar app typography icon illustration art ui figma design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Patrick Hamilton

    Patrick Hamilton

    Richmond, VA

    Laffa Ladies jewish food sandwich carrying jewish food mediterranean women laffa brand identity logo branding illustration
    Virginia Patch ocean waves minimal patch sunrise sunset va virginia blue ridge mountains mountains vector illustration
    Work Coffee nike selvedge denim character writing fountain cups mug coffee mug coffee shop coffee work coffee branding illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Raleigh Felton

    Raleigh Felton

    Richmond, Virginia

    NFTease branding vector identity nft cryptocurrency crypto illustration color typography design
    EOS BPs Infographic typography eos crypto infographic illustration design
    Momentum Redesign code school education website coding webdesign typography branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Aaron Gibson

    Aaron Gibson

    Richmond, VA

    LD Monogram concierge home garden leaf key thick lines monoline branding brand logo monogram logo monogram
    Sunny Bloom Logo geometric nature sun flower thick lines icon branding brand logo
    Massanutten Resort - Independent Seal circle authentic independent virginia va snowboarding skiing mountain winter badge branding brand logo seal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Katie Lazar

    Katie Lazar

    Richmond, Va

    homebody minimal illustrator procreate texture illustration house woman girl plant person home homebody introvert
    🌹🌹🌹 minimal plants texture hand rose flower procreate illustration drawing
    Family portrait kids child mom dad people minimal plant ipad procreate illustration portrait family baby
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jeremy Clardy

    Jeremy Clardy

    Richmond, Virginia

    Full Pull :: From Dawn to Dusk - Event Landing Page events event page ui landing page landingpage snowboarding branding epicurrence
    YUMMVEES- Site Build and Brand icons food simple clean branding vegan website ui design
    Good Boy--Landing page landing page design hand drawn dogs ui design logo web design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • BLDR

    BLDR

    Richmond VA

    Mobile designs app design progressive web app purple product design product user experience ui ux mobile design mobile app
    Page Layouts graphic design flat design photography grid information architecture typography desktop ux ui
    Marketing site — Outdoor Dreams grid fullscreen flatdesign photography outdoor business product user research design system website webdesign product design microinteraction animation mobile desktop strategy ux ui
    No specialties listed

