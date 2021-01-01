Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Pretoria, South Africa for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Pretoria, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Viewing x designers available for hire
Pamela DuursemaPro
Pretoria, South Africa • $19 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Momentum Life
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Vega School of Brand Leadership
BA Creative Communications
2016
Skills
- App Design
- UI Design
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- web design
- web ui
hopedivisionzaPro
Johannesburg, South Africa • $20 (USD) per hour
About hopedivisionza
Independant designer from ZA, desktop publisher by trade with over 12 years industry experience. I have a huge interest in logo, icon & emblem design.
Work History
-
Inhouse Designer @ Dewalt Power Tools, South Africa
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding.
- catalogue design
- icondesign
- industrial hardware
- layout
- logo design
- typography
Ndumiso Nyoni
Johannesburg, South Africa • $35 (USD) per hour
About Ndumiso Nyoni
Motion Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Film Enthusiast
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- character design
- digital compositiing
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
SorbetPro
Johannesburg, South Africa
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design