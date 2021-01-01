Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Poznań, Poland for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Poznań, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Jacek Janiczak

Jacek Janiczak

Pro

Poznań, Poland

Message

About Jacek Janiczak

I design:
branding
illustration
I don't produce it.

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • vector graphics
Message
Mateusz Urbańczyk

Mateusz Urbańczyk

Poznan, Poland $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Art Direction / Founder @ Maverick Studio

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Collegium Da Vinci

    Bachelors

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • design systems
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • product design
  • product management
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
tonik

tonik

Agency

Poznań, Poland $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
  • Illustration
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
Message
Maciej Żelaznowski

Maciej Żelaznowski

Pro

Poznań, Poland $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • communication
  • copywriting
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • marketing
  • ui
  • visual identity design
Message