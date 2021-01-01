Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Poznań, Poland for Hire
Jacek JaniczakPro
Poznań, Poland
About Jacek Janiczak
I design:
branding
illustration
I don't produce it.
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- vector graphics
Mateusz Urbańczyk
Poznan, Poland • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Direction / Founder @ Maverick Studio
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Collegium Da Vinci
Bachelors
2016
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- branding identity
- design systems
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- product design
- product management
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
tonikAgency
Poznań, Poland • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
- Illustration
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
Maciej ŻelaznowskiPro
Poznań, Poland • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- communication
- copywriting
- creative direction
- graphic design
- logo
- marketing
- ui
- visual identity design