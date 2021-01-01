Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Porto, Portugal for Hire

Fred

Pro

Porto $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d artist
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • procreate
  • ux ui
  • videography
João Torres

Porto

About João Torres

I'm a Graphic and UX/UI designer based in Porto, Portugal.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Significa

Agency

Porto, Portugal $75 (USD) per hour

About Significa

Think. Design. Develop. Launch. Repeat.⁣⁣

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Leadership
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Ana Moreno

Pro

Porto, Portugal

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • Web Design
  • product design
