Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Perth, Australia for Hire

Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor

Perth, Western Australia

About Matt Taylor

Hey, I'm Matt - Designer and Illustrator.

I believe in the power of design, creative work and the effect it has on our world.
Hit me up if you're interested in working with me, or just want to talk all things design.

Work History

  • Designer @ The Brand Agency

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Curtin University

    BA of Design

    2017

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • design for print
  • design for web
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • murals
  • print collateral
  • print design
  • social media marketing
  • typography
Mattijs

Mattijs

Perth, Australia $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • coding
  • front-end development
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Jeff Nyamweya™

Jeff Nyamweya™

Perth, Australia $30 (USD) per hour

About Jeff Nyamweya™

Jeff Nyamweya is multidisciplinary graphic designer who loves to turn ideas into interesting visual stories. I am passionate about design, branding and Illustration. I love helping brands, small businesses and individuals articulate their ideas into visual stories that are immersive & inspiring.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • problem solving
Hannah Carpenter

Hannah Carpenter

Perth, Australia

About Hannah Carpenter

Illustrator/Graphic Design with a passion for social equity and big dogs.

Work History

  • Designer @ Anthologie

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Edith Cowan University

    Bachelor of Creative Industries

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • print design
  • service design
