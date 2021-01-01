Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Pekanbaru, Indonesia for Hire

Feliy Design

Riau, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

About Feliy Design

Visual identity designer, create an unique logo and brand.
Love a simple and minimalist design.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • logo
  • modern logo
  • stationary design
robbi d

Pekanbaru, Indonesia $75 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Creative @ Jawara Group

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • STMIK Hang Tuah Pekanbaru, Riau, INA

    Bachelor of Informatin System

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • logo and branding
  • typography
Johandika Syahputra Lubis

Pekanbaru, Indonesia $20 (USD) per hour

About Johandika Syahputra Lubis

Professional logo designer, 23 years old and has a passion in the field of branding design, an expert interest is logo design. Full portfolio https://linktr.ee/johandika

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • Logo design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
Hilman Arasiy

Pekanbaru $15 (USD) per hour

About Hilman Arasiy

Hy.. we are anomali creative.. we do some creative stuff.. and we like to think freely to design something..

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ BroSisPKU

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Islamic University of Sultan Syarif Kasim Riau

    Informatic Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile app ui
  • photography
  • ui desgin
  • ux strategy
  • videography
  • web design
