Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Paris, France for hire

Barthelemy Chalvet

Pro

Paris

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ AgenceMe

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Neoma Business School

    Bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)

Agency

Paris

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Badr Edd

Pro

paris,france $55 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity pack
  • business card design
  • character or mascot
  • icon or button
  • logo
  • social media pack
  • t-shirt
  • web design
PAACK Nicolas Garcia

Paris, FR.

About PAACK Nicolas Garcia

Design, direction & types.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand creation
  • brand guidelines
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • typography
