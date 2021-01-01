Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Paris, France for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Paris, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Barthelemy ChalvetPro
Paris
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ AgenceMe
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Neoma Business School
Bachelor
2011
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)Agency
Paris
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
Badr EddPro
paris,france • $55 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity pack
- business card design
- character or mascot
- icon or button
- logo
- social media pack
- t-shirt
- web design
PAACK Nicolas Garcia
Paris, FR.
About PAACK Nicolas Garcia
Design, direction & types.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand creation
- brand guidelines
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- logo
- typography