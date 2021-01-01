Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Palembang, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Palembang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
aCreative.
Palembang, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- logo
Ajrin
Palembang, Indonesia • $22 (USD) per hour
About Ajrin
Hi I'm your UI designer and i do: Product design - Design App or Website - Vector and 3D design, Let me know if i could be any help to you.
Work History
-
Web Designer @ Fortrust Education Services
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Polytechnic State of Sriwijaya Indonesia
Diploma
2018
Skills
- Figma
- HTML
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- adobe xd
- css
- illustration graphic design
- sketching
- tailwindcss
Reski Windradiaksa
Palembang, Indonesia • $3 (USD) per hour
About Reski Windradiaksa
UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- ui desing
- uxdesign
- web ui
- web ux
Balqis Laily Bangsawan
Palembang, Indonesia
About Balqis Laily Bangsawan
UI/UX Design enthusiast
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years