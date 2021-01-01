Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Padang, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Padang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ulul Amri
Padang, Indonesia • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
Hendi Perkasa
West Sumatera, Indonesia • $5 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- Figma
- icondesign
- inkscape
Ally Hamid
Padang, Indonesia • $5 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Indonesian Institute of the Arts Padangpanjang
S. Ds.
2021
Skills
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- layouting
- typographer
- visual identity design
TwentySix Studio
padang, Indonesia • $50 (USD) per hour
About TwentySix Studio
Logo Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- corel draw