Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Orlando, FL for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Orlando, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Val Waters

Val Waters

Pro

Orlando, FL

Message

About Val Waters

Co-Founder and Creative Director of 48 Savvy Sailors. Design Director at Knight Agency.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • concept creation
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
Message
Ali Nazari

Ali Nazari

Pro

world wide

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • director
  • logo animation
  • motiondesign
Message
Erik McGrew

Erik McGrew

Pro

Orlando, FL $45 (USD) per hour

Message

About Erik McGrew

Illustrator · Designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Message
Brian Nutt

Brian Nutt

Pro

Orlando, FL $85 (USD) per hour

Message

About Brian Nutt

Designer/Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • character design
  • custom typography
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
Message