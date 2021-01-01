Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Orlando, FL for Hire
Val WatersPro
Orlando, FL
About Val Waters
Co-Founder and Creative Director of 48 Savvy Sailors. Design Director at Knight Agency.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- branding
- concept creation
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
Ali NazariPro
world wide
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- director
- logo animation
- motiondesign
Erik McGrewPro
Orlando, FL • $45 (USD) per hour
About Erik McGrew
Illustrator · Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Brian NuttPro
Orlando, FL • $85 (USD) per hour
About Brian Nutt
Designer/Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- custom typography
- design
- icon
- illustration
- logo