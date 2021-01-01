Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Oakland, CA for Hire
Jon HowellPro
San Francisco, CA
About Jon Howell
Brand Experience Design Lead at Robinhood. Previously helped to build brands and products at Lyft, Twitch, Microsoft, and Focus Lab. Focused on building emotive visual identities and brand experiences.
Work History
Brand Experience Design @ Lyft
2018 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Florida Gulf Coast University
B.A. in Business Marketing with Minor in Advertising
2012
Skills
- brand design
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- icon designer
- illustration
- logo
- product design
- ui
- visual identity design
Gleb Kuznetsov✈Pro
San Francisco, California • $320 (USD) per hour
Work History
Product Design Director @ Milkinside
2020 – Present
Specialties
Animation
9+ years
Education
Stanford business school
MBA
2019
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- automotive
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interface designer
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- voice
- web design
Slava KornilovPro
San Francisco • $100 (USD) per hour
About Slava Kornilov
Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.
Work History
Creative director @ Geex Arts
2016 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- ios design
- mobile
- news
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jordon CheungPro
San Francisco • $100 (USD) per hour
About Jordon Cheung
Art Director @Uber
Work History
Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Goldsmiths University
Design
2011
Skills
- adobe creative suite
- art direction
- digital illustration
- graphic design
- illustration
- photoshop
- systems design