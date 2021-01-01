Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Novi Sad, Serbia for Hire

Srdjan Vidakovic

Novi Sad, Serbia

About Srdjan Vidakovic

Widakk Design is independent graphic design studio of Srdjan Vidakovic.

Graphic designer, illustrator and hand lettering artist, living and working in beautiful city of Novi Sad, Serbia. His work can be characterized as vintage with a sense of the old world craftsmanship; with unique approach and the special dedication to all the little details that makes an extraordinary design.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illistration
  • logo
  • typography
Alex Krugli

Serbia, Novi Sad $25 (USD) per hour

About Alex Krugli

Alex Krugli is digital illustration artist from Minsk, Belarus currently working and living in Novi Sad, Serbia. His creative energy based on three main sources – travelings, magic stories and biodivercity of natural world. Alex prefer to work with bold geometric flat shapes and vivid colours as well as with line minimalist style. Which is perfectly suit to large array of clients across advertising, web design, mobile gaming and editorial.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d illustration
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character design
  • icon
  • product illustration
  • vector graphics
  • web illustration
Damjan

Novi Sad, Serbia $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Novi Sad

    MSc Degree | Architecture and Urban Planning

    2017

Skills

  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • lettermark design
  • monogram design
Dalibor Momcilovic

Novi Sad, Serbia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
