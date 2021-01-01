Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Novi Sad, Serbia for Hire
Srdjan VidakovicPro
Novi Sad, Serbia
About Srdjan Vidakovic
Widakk Design is independent graphic design studio of Srdjan Vidakovic.
Graphic designer, illustrator and hand lettering artist, living and working in beautiful city of Novi Sad, Serbia. His work can be characterized as vintage with a sense of the old world craftsmanship; with unique approach and the special dedication to all the little details that makes an extraordinary design.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- illistration
- logo
- typography
Alex KrugliPro
Serbia, Novi Sad • $25 (USD) per hour
About Alex Krugli
Alex Krugli is digital illustration artist from Minsk, Belarus currently working and living in Novi Sad, Serbia. His creative energy based on three main sources – travelings, magic stories and biodivercity of natural world. Alex prefer to work with bold geometric flat shapes and vivid colours as well as with line minimalist style. Which is perfectly suit to large array of clients across advertising, web design, mobile gaming and editorial.
Specialties
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d illustration
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- character design
- icon
- product illustration
- vector graphics
- web illustration
DamjanPro
Novi Sad, Serbia • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
University of Novi Sad
MSc Degree | Architecture and Urban Planning
2017
Skills
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- lettermark design
- monogram design
Dalibor Momcilovic
Novi Sad, Serbia
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- typography