Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia for Hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Natasha Krivonosova
Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
Nikolos N
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- illustrator
- photographer
- videographer
Anton LarinPro
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia • $25 (USD) per hour
About Anton Larin
Hello! I'm Art-director & UX/UI designer from Russia with 10+ years of experience.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- figma
- graphic design
- icon
- kite
- pixel art
- principle
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Sava Jovanovic
Bor • $10 (USD) per hour
About Sava Jovanovic
"Not only can we create art, art create us."
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- art
- branding
- business card design
- flayer design
- graphic design
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo creator
- logo design
- logo desing
- photo editing
- photo manipulation
- photo retouching