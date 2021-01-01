Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in New York City, NY for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in New York City, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
YevdokimovPro
New York • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- apparel design
- brand identity
- branding
- calligraphy
- design
- fashion
- identity
- lettering
- logo
- logo design
- logotype
- mark
- packaging
- streetwear
- type design
- typography
Ahmed creatives
New york
Work History
-
Brand identity designer @ Freelance
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- ui
Britton StipeticPro
Brooklyn • $175 (USD) per hour
About Britton Stipetic
Founder of @roguestudio a Brooklyn-based branding & digital design studio, helping ambitious brands stand out from the noise.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- creative direction
- creative strategy
- digital design
- digital product design
- experiential web design
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile design
- packaging design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- web development
Phillip Fivel Nessen
Brooklyn
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- design
- interaction design
- packaging
- product design