Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Montréal, QC for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Montréal, QC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Aurélien Salomon ➔Pro
Montréal, Canada, USA
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- android app design
- animation
- augmented reality ar
- branding
- design systems
- interaction design
- ios application design
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Maxime BourgeoisPro
Montréal, QC, Canada • $70 (USD) per hour
About Maxime Bourgeois
Illustrator // Visual Designer // Game Dev.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Moving Pieces | Dodo Peak
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- design
- editorial design
- gradient
- illustration
- isometric
- motion graphics
- tech
Orizon: UI/UX Design AgencyAgency
Montréal, Canada, USA
Specialties
- Web Design
- Product Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Mobile Design
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Animation
- Illustration
- Leadership
Andres Gonzalez
Montreal
About Andres Gonzalez
Illustrator / Photographer / Graphic Designer
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Sinclair Dental
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
LaSalle College
Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation 2d
- character design
- drawing
- editorial design
- illustration