Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Montréal, QC for hire

Aurélien Salomon ➔

Aurélien Salomon ➔

Montréal, Canada, USA

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android app design
  • animation
  • augmented reality ar
  • branding
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Maxime Bourgeois

Maxime Bourgeois

Montréal, QC, Canada $70 (USD) per hour

About Maxime Bourgeois

Illustrator // Visual Designer // Game Dev.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Moving Pieces | Dodo Peak

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • design
  • editorial design
  • gradient
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • motion graphics
  • tech
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Montréal, Canada, USA

Specialties

  • Web Design
  • Product Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Mobile Design
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Animation
  • Illustration
  • Leadership
Andres Gonzalez

Andres Gonzalez

Montreal

About Andres Gonzalez

Illustrator / Photographer / Graphic Designer

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Sinclair Dental

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • LaSalle College

    Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation 2d
  • character design
  • drawing
  • editorial design
  • illustration
