Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Milano, Italy for hire

Dumma Branding

Milan, Italy $40 (USD) per hour

About Dumma Branding

Creative Director, Awarded Logo Designer, Over 19 years of experience, UI/UX, Branding, Logo Design, +1000 clients from all around the world.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Accenture Digital

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • keele university

    Msc

    2006

Skills

  • branding
  • digital art direction
  • icon
  • logo
  • mobile
  • photography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Davide Mazzuchin

Milano, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

About Davide Mazzuchin

I'm Davide Mazzuchin, a full-time freelance illustrator and graphic designer based in Italy. Co-founder and illustrator of Sail Ho Studio.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Elia Colombo

Milan, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

About Elia Colombo

Hello there! I'm Elia Colombo, an independent designer and illustrator based in Italy. Shortly after starting my career as a pizzaboy I became a professional visual artist, known on the internet as gebelia for my provocative thoughtful illustrations. I work for brands and individual clients around the world, constantly seeking for perfection into simplicity. Irony and lateral thinking are the real core of my creations, which have been recognized by international institutions such as Adobe, both for my vector technique and my concepts. I also took part in various design festivals as well as art exhibitions over the years.

Work History

  • Digital Illustration Professor @ Cfp Bauer

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Politecnico di Milano

    Communication Design

    2010

Skills

  • art
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • visual communications
Francesco Zagami

Milano - Italy

About Francesco Zagami

Lead Designer at Frank Studio - Judge @Awwwards

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • icon
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • photo retouching
  • principle app
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
