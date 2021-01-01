Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Milano, Italy for hire
Dumma Branding
Milan, Italy • $40 (USD) per hour
About Dumma Branding
Creative Director, Awarded Logo Designer, Over 19 years of experience, UI/UX, Branding, Logo Design, +1000 clients from all around the world.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Accenture Digital
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
keele university
Msc
2006
Skills
- branding
- digital art direction
- icon
- logo
- mobile
- photography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Davide MazzuchinPro
Milano, Italy • $50 (USD) per hour
About Davide Mazzuchin
I'm Davide Mazzuchin, a full-time freelance illustrator and graphic designer based in Italy. Co-founder and illustrator of Sail Ho Studio.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
Elia Colombo
Milan, Italy • $50 (USD) per hour
About Elia Colombo
Hello there! I'm Elia Colombo, an independent designer and illustrator based in Italy. Shortly after starting my career as a pizzaboy I became a professional visual artist, known on the internet as gebelia for my provocative thoughtful illustrations. I work for brands and individual clients around the world, constantly seeking for perfection into simplicity. Irony and lateral thinking are the real core of my creations, which have been recognized by international institutions such as Adobe, both for my vector technique and my concepts. I also took part in various design festivals as well as art exhibitions over the years.
Work History
-
Digital Illustration Professor @ Cfp Bauer
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Politecnico di Milano
Communication Design
2010
Skills
- art
- branding
- design
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
- visual communications
Francesco ZagamiPro
Milano - Italy
About Francesco Zagami
Lead Designer at Frank Studio - Judge @Awwwards
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Skills
- icon
- interaction design
- mobile
- photo retouching
- principle app
- prototype
- sketch
- ui