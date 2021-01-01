Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Milan, TN for Hire
Marco MartinaPro
Milan
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Bending Spoons.
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui animation
Maria StewartPro
Jackson, TN • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Tulum Fresh Mexican Grill
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Union University
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art (Graphic Design)
2019
Skills
- book design
- book illustration
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- handlettering
- illustration
- logo design
- photo editing
- photography
- surface pattern design
- typography
- uidesign
- web ui
Marco FasoliPro
Milan
About Marco Fasoli
Hi there!
I’m an art director & lead visual designer based in Milan, Italy.
My background is rooted in minimal graphic communication and visual narratives.
I’m very fascinated by the study of optical perception and illusion and I explore them in many different practical ways.
Visual arts and alternative music are the basis of my creative sensibilities.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- artist
- design lead