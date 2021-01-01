Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Milan, TN for Hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Milan, TN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Emanuele Colombo

Emanuele Colombo

Milan

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Marco Martina

Marco Martina

Pro

Milan

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Bending Spoons.

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui animation
Maria Stewart

Maria Stewart

Pro

Jackson, TN $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Tulum Fresh Mexican Grill

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Union University

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art (Graphic Design)

    2019

Skills

  • book design
  • book illustration
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • handlettering
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • photo editing
  • photography
  • surface pattern design
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • web ui
Marco Fasoli

Marco Fasoli

Pro

Milan

About Marco Fasoli

Hi there!
I’m an art director & lead visual designer based in Milan, Italy.

My background is rooted in minimal graphic communication and visual narratives.
I’m very fascinated by the study of optical perception and illusion and I explore them in many different practical ways.

Visual arts and alternative music are the basis of my creative sensibilities.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • artist
  • design lead
