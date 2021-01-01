Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Mendoza, Argentina for Hire

Nicolas Prieto

Pro

Argentina - Mendoza $150 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Veeps

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Universidad Nacional de Cuyo

    Graphic Design

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • css
  • html
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography layout
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Manuele Mancini Studio

Mendoza, Argentina $50 (USD) per hour

About Manuele Mancini Studio

Hi! We are a team who joined thanks to the love of letters ♥

✏ We create custom designs for unique brands ☜

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • calligraphy
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typography
Juanjo Marnetti

Pro

Mendoza, Argentina $45 (USD) per hour

About Juanjo Marnetti

Hello! I'm a Graphic Designer from Mendoza, Argentina.
I specialize in branding, logo design and packaging. Available for freelance projects.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Udemy

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
Gastón Sosa

Mendoza, Argentina

About Gastón Sosa

I'm a graphic designer. I have experience working in advertising agencies and design studios. Always looking to create new things through design.
A.K.A: Disvo

Work History

  • Creative Designer @ Común ADV

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Facultad de Artes y Diseño, Universidad Nacional de Cuyo

    Graphic Design

    2020

Skills

  • adobe cc suite
  • advertising
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • leadership
  • print design
  • social media content
  • teamwork
  • typography
