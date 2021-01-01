Freelance Brand & Graphic Designers in Marseille, France for Hire
Ianis Soteras
Marseille • $80 (USD) per hour
About Ianis Soteras
Hello ! I'm Naniii, Freelancer based in South of France.
Do : lettering & type, logos, branding & illustration.
Looking for : a team, coffee and pepitos.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- lettering
- logo
- typography
- vector graphics
Ramona Bruno
Aix-en-Provence, France • $18 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance Illustrator @ Edizioni Centro Studi Erickson S.p.A.
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II
Architecture Master Degree
2017
Skills
- animation
- character design
- children book
- children illustration
- comics
- editorial illustration
- gif animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- illustrator
- indesign
- photoshop
- risograph
- visual art
Quentin Muhl 🔥Pro
Aix-en-Provence, France 🇫🇷
About Quentin Muhl 🔥
Graphic designer | UX/UI Designer | Web lover 👨🏻💻
Work History
-
Interactive & Motion designer @ Studio DOT
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
ECV Digital
Master's degrees
2020
Skills
- adobe creative cloud
- atomic design
- design systems
- design thinking
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motiondesign
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- visual art
- web design
Laura
Aix-en-Provence • $40 (USD) per hour
About Laura
*°** Graphic Designer since 6 years. Since childhood truly passionate **°*
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation 2d
- digital art
- digital painting
- graphic and web design
- graphic art
- graphic artist
- graphic design
- graphicdesigner
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- motiondesign
- print design
- ui desing
- web design
- wordpress